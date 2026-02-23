Mexico travel warning: Puerto Vallarta erupts after El Mencho killing, scary videos go viral— List of cities to avoid

Mexico was gripped by a wave of coordinated violence after the reported killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho”, the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). As dramatic images of burning buses and highway blockades circulated from Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, the United States issued an urgent travel warning advising its citizens to shelter in place across several Mexican states.

Authorities in the state of Jalisco have declared a statewide “Code Red” after a high-profile law enforcement operation in the town of Tapalpa during the early hours of Sunday, in which Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was reported killed.

El Mencho was the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most formidable drug cartels.

The Mexican Embassy in Washington confirmed that United States authorities provided intelligence support during the military operation that culminated in El Mencho’s death.

"In addition to central military intelligence efforts, complementary information was provided by US authorities within the framework of bilateral coordination and cooperation with the United States," the embassy said in a post on X.

The development marks a potentially pivotal moment in Mexico’s long-running confrontation with organised crime, yet the immediate aftermath has exposed the fragility of public security in key urban and tourist centres.

Federal raid in Tapalpa sparks cartel retaliation According to state officials, the unrest followed a federal military deployment in Tapalpa, a mountain municipality in southern Jalisco known more for tourism than armed conflict. Although authorities have not disclosed operational specifics, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus acknowledged that federal action triggered violent reprisals by criminal groups.

“Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area. Also as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I have given the instruction to immediately establish the security coordination table with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population,” he added.

The state’s Security Cabinet later confirmed that coordination with national forces was ongoing to stabilise affected areas.

Roadblocks have been reported across the state capital, Guadalajara. All flights are being diverted from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Guadalajara (GDL) until further notice. Buses across the country have been cancelled.

Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara: Tourist hubs under siege Violence rapidly spread beyond Tapalpa. In Puerto Vallarta, a prominent Pacific resort city popular with international visitors, public buses were set ablaze in the city centre. Witnesses reported motorcycle pursuits and a shootout in the district of Ixtapa. Residents were urged to remain indoors as federal forces moved through affected neighbourhoods.

In the Guadalajara metropolitan region, arson attacks and road obstructions paralysed major arteries including Avenida 16 de Septiembre, La Paz, Periférico and Calzada Independencia. Vehicles were torched to impede traffic and obstruct security forces.

Southern municipalities — Tecolotlán, Ojo de Agua, Linda Vista, Ayutla, Talpa, the Melaque junction, El Tuito and routes toward Morelia — reported similar tactics, underscoring the geographic scale of the retaliation.

US issues urgent Mexico travel warning Following the eruption of violence, the United States Department of State released a security alert advising Americans in multiple states to take immediate precautions.

“Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, US citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice,” said the state department in its security alert.

Another update by the US government warned, “Roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic & int’l flights canceled in both Guadalajara & Puerto Vallarta", adding, “Taxis/ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta”

“Seek shelter”, the travel advisory said.

The advisory applies to:

Jalisco State — including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara

Tamaulipas State — including Reynosa and surrounding municipalities

Michoacán State — selected areas

Guerrero State

Nuevo León State Officials urged travellers and residents to remain indoors and monitor local developments as authorities attempt to regain control.

Canada issues advisory for its citizens, urges them to 'keep low profile' Canada also issued an advisory for its citizens in Mexico, urging them to "keep a low profile and follow advice of local authorities".

It urged Canadians in Michoacan, Guerrero and Jalisco states to shelter in place, citing "shootouts with security forces and explosions."

Multiple football games cancelled after El Mencho's death Multiple Mexican football games were suspended on Sunday following an outbreak of unrest in the aftermath of drug lord El Mencho's killing in a federal security operation in Jalisco.

The cancelled games included the 7th round of the Clausura tournament of Mexico's Liga MX professional football league, multiple women's league matches and an

Arrests preceding the operation Hours before the Tapalpa operation, federal authorities detained Alma Rosa “N”, known as “La Leona”, in Tala municipality. She is believed to have served as a recruiter for the CJNG and is allegedly linked to an associate identified as “El Lastra”, as well as to the Rancho Izaguirre case.

Security analysts suggest that this arrest, alongside the operation targeting El Mencho, may have intensified tensions within cartel networks, prompting swift and coordinated retaliation.