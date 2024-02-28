Mexico Volcano: Some airlines suspend flights due to ash and smoke

Mexico City International Airport has advised travellers to stay informed through their airlines and official airport channels.

Mexico City International Airport on Tuesday said airlines have cancelled 22 domestic and international flights to carry out safety checks after planes encountered ash from the Popocatepetl volcano while flying toward the capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, the airport said it remains open and in operation.

"Specialized teams and management remain on alert and are evaluating the ash conditions," the airport said. "At this time, the volcanic ash cloud is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airport advised travellers to stay informed through their airlines and official airport channels.

The government has issued a "yellow alert" for activity from the nearby volcano, whose name in the Aztec Nahuatl language means "Smoking Mountain." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities earlier on Tuesday said a column of smoke from the volcano was blowing to the north-northwest and could bring ash over the capital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.