Mexico’s Sheinbaum tells Trump ‘we do not agree with interventions,’ rebuffing US military aid against drug cartels

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has once again ruled out any US military strikes on Mexican territory, telling President Donald Trump that cooperation on security does not require foreign intervention.

“We continue to collaborate and coordinate without the need for intervention from the United States,” Sheinbaum told reporters after a phone call with Trump.

“We operate in Mexico,” she added. “No one else does.”

Call follows Maduro seizure The conversation came just a week after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and flew him to New York to face drug trafficking charges, a move that has heightened regional tensions.

Sheinbaum said Trump asked for her views on the Venezuela operation.

“He asked me what my opinion was on what they had done in Venezuela, and I told him clearly that our Constitution was very clear, that we don’t agree with interventions,” she said.

Trump renews cartel warnings After the Maduro operation, Trump again hinted at possible unilateral US action against Mexican drug cartels, particularly those involved in fentanyl trafficking.

“Mexico has to get their act together, because they’re pouring through Mexico. And we’re going to have to do something,” Trump said earlier this month, adding that he had offered US military help to “clean up” the cartel problem.

Sheinbaum has consistently rejected that idea, arguing that such assistance is unnecessary.

Security cooperation and fentanyl claims According to Sheinbaum, the latest call focused largely on security cooperation. She said she highlighted what she described as progress by Mexican authorities, including a 50% year-on-year drop in fentanyl trafficking into the US.

She added that senior officials from both countries are scheduled to meet on January 22–23 to continue discussions on bilateral security issues.

Balancing diplomacy and differences Since taking office in late 2024, Sheinbaum has sought to keep tensions with Trump in check. Despite policy differences, she said dialogue with Washington remains essential.

“It has helped us so far,” Sheinbaum said. “We must continue in this vein, seeking dialogue and understanding, and where we disagree, we must also talk about it so that there are no misunderstandings and solutions can be found.”