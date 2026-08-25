Michael Atherton reveals reason behind letter of appeal for ex-PAK PM Imran Khan; ‘state has tried to airbrush Imran…’

England's Michael Atherton was one of the 21 former international captains who wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with an appeal to ensure proper medical treatment to imprisoned ex-Pakistan captain and PM Imran Khan. It was the second time a letter has been sent to the Pakistani authorities by a group of former cricketers on the issue.

The second letter came after the 73-year-old was transferred back to Adiala jail on Friday hours after he was taken to private Shifa International Hospital in the capital Islamabad for Supreme Court-ordered medical checks. Citing violation of Supreme Court's orders, Imran's lawyers filed a petition.

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Diving deep into the letter and what prompted the former captains to write for the second time, former England skipper Atherton the appeal has more to do than to only ask for his better medical treatment, which he described as an attempt to erase Imran's image from the public.

“Nass [Nasser Hussain] and I were among 21 former captains who sent a second letter yesterday, a humanitarian appeal for Imran Khan to get the requisite level of treatment," Atherton said while speaking with Hussain on a Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"But I suppose the basic theme was the way the state has tried to airbrush Imran almost out of existence, which is increasingly difficult to do in a social media age,” added Atherton. Imran, has been in prison since 2023 on corruption charges which he has vehemently denied.

The 21 signatories to the letter include Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Allan Border, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Steve Waugh, Kapil Dev and John Wright among others. The first letter was sent in February earlier this year with 14 former captains joining in.

We want Imran to get best treatment: Kapil Dev On Monday, legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev too called for humane treatment for Imran. Kapil said he is not aware about Pakistani laws but only can urge the authorities to ensure basic facilities.

"We don't know the law of the country, that's fine. But there should be humility and basic facilities for a prisoner, whoever may be. And he was a former Prime Minister of the country and a top cricketer of the world," Kapil, who is the president of DP World Professional Golf Tour of India, said.

"We want he should get the best treatment. What we are asking for, we are not asking for anything else, we are not asking for any replies. We are requesting." Interestingly, a large section of Pakistan cricketers of past and present are still keeping mum on the whole issue.

Besides Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, no other high-profile Pakistani cricketer has publicly come out in support of Imran or called for adequate medical treatment for the former captain.