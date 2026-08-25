Michael Atherton reveals reason behind letter of appeal for ex-PAK PM Imran Khan; ‘state has tried to airbrush Imran…’

England's Michael Atherton was one of the 21 former international captains who wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with an appeal to ensure proper medical treatment to imprisoned ex-Pakistan captain and PM Imran Khan. It was the second time a letter has been sent to the Pakistani authorities by a group of former cricketers on the issue.

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The second letter came after the 73-year-old was transferred back to Adiala jail on Friday hours after he was taken to private Shifa International Hospital in the capital Islamabad for Supreme Court-ordered medical checks. Citing violation of Supreme Court's orders, Imran's lawyers filed a petition.

Also Read | Imran Khan moved to Islamabad hospital after SC order: What we know so far

Diving deep into the letter and what prompted the former captains to write for the second time, former England skipper Atherton the appeal has more to do than to only ask for his better medical treatment, which he described as an attempt to erase Imran's image from the public.

“Nass [Nasser Hussain] and I were among 21 former captains who sent a second letter yesterday, a humanitarian appeal for Imran Khan to get the requisite level of treatment," Atherton said while speaking with Hussain on a Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

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"But I suppose the basic theme was the way the state has tried to airbrush Imran almost out of existence, which is increasingly difficult to do in a social media age,” added Atherton. Imran, has been in prison since 2023 on corruption charges which he has vehemently denied.

The 21 signatories to the letter include Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Allan Border, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Steve Waugh, Kapil Dev and John Wright among others. The first letter was sent in February earlier this year with 14 former captains joining in.

We want Imran to get best treatment: Kapil Dev On Monday, legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev too called for humane treatment for Imran. Kapil said he is not aware about Pakistani laws but only can urge the authorities to ensure basic facilities.

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"We don't know the law of the country, that's fine. But there should be humility and basic facilities for a prisoner, whoever may be. And he was a former Prime Minister of the country and a top cricketer of the world," Kapil, who is the president of DP World Professional Golf Tour of India, said.

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"We want he should get the best treatment. What we are asking for, we are not asking for anything else, we are not asking for any replies. We are requesting." Interestingly, a large section of Pakistan cricketers of past and present are still keeping mum on the whole issue.

Besides Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, no other high-profile Pakistani cricketer has publicly come out in support of Imran or called for adequate medical treatment for the former captain.

"I don't blame them because they are Pakistani cricketers and staying there but we are looking from outside. I would like to support my friend with whom we played and admired his cricketing skills," Kapil said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in

CricketSports Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Michael Atherton reveals reason behind letter of appeal for ex-PAK PM Imran Khan; ‘state has tried to airbrush Imran…’