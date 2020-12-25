OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire
The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later (REUTERS)
The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later (REUTERS)

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 05:37 PM IST AP

The property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies, according to a report

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Experts believe the new mutations of the deadly virus are driving cases up across the country as they are more contagious

One in 85 test positive for coronavirus in England as cases spike

2 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Adoption of FASTag has helped highway users save time and fuel at the toll plazas, NHAI said

Toll collection through FASTag at record high, crosses 80 cr on 24 Dec: NHAI

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
A passenger walks out of an airport

Four out of over 1,000 UK returnees test Covid positive in Andhra Pradesh

2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Photo: PTI

2020: The year that gave India a glimpse of life without trains

5 min read . 06:36 PM IST

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style" train station, a fire house and barn.

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout