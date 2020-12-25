Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
The property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies, according to a report
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.
Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.
The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.
In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.
Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style" train station, a fire house and barn.
Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.
Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.
After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
