Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna has expressed his happiness on social media, saying that these awards are a great honour for Indian food and hospitality.

Three Indian restaurants in the US have been awarded the much-desired Michelin Star for their exceptional food: Rania in Washington DC led by Chef Chetan Shetty, Semma in New York City by Chef Vijay Kumar and Indienne in Chicago by Chef Sujan Sarkar. Michelin Star is the “Oscar" in the food industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, who has also won a Michelin Star in the past, expressed his happiness on social media. He said these awards are a great honour for Indian food and hospitality. He compared the announcement to an early Diwali celebration, wishing for Indian restaurants worldwide to earn this honour.

“Diwali has arrived a little early in US. BIG BIG NEWS. What a milestone. Salute to all the 3 Indian Chefs who got Michelin Stars yesterday in New York. What an honor. What an honor for India, our hospitality & cuisine," Chef Vikas Khanna posted on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These restaurants mix traditional Indian tastes with new ideas. Rania serves unique dishes like chaat with shiso leaves and beef ribs with a special saffron sauce. Semma offers dishes from Chef Kumar's childhood in Tamil Nadu, like a special lobster dish. Indienne, run by Chef Sarkar, offers modern versions of classic dishes, like a twist on pani puri with passion fruit.

Also Read: Are MasterChef India judges partial towards Aruna Vijay? Netizens accuse Chef Vikas, Garima, Ranveer of bias These recognitions follow other recent successes of Indian food in the US, like Chai Pani in North Carolina winning a major award for being an outstanding restaurant, and Chef Chintan Pandya winning Best Chef in New York State. These awards highlight the variety and richness of Indian food, from simple street food to gourmet dishes.

Food experts, like Vir Sanghvi, believe that the Michelin Stars for Indienne and Rania are well-deserved. They show the growing respect and love for Indian food in the US, celebrating the work of Indian chefs who are making Indian cuisine known and respected all over the world, the Hindustan Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

