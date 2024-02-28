Michelle Obama for President: Former US First Lady preferred choice over Joe Biden, survey shows
A recent poll suggests that many Democrats believe Michelle Obama should run for president in the 2024 US Elections instead of Joe Biden due to concerns about his age and suitability for another term.
