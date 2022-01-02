Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Michelle Obama, her 'boo' Barack Obama wishes New Year with coolest photo

Michelle Obama, her ‘boo’ Barack Obama wishes New Year with coolest photo

Till Sunday afternoon, the post garnered over 588.1K likes and 44.5K retweets. On Instagram meanwhile, the post has 3.9 m likes and over 56.9K comments.
1 min read . 04:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Happy New Year from me and my boo! Michelle Obama said adding, Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama was seen in new avatar while wishing their followers on social media platforms. The photo that was shared on both Twitter and Instagram showed them wearing masks with “2022 loading" written on them.

Along with the photo, the former first lady wrote, “Happy New Year from me and my boo!"

“Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health," she further added. 

Twitterattis respodended to the tweet enthusiastically. Till  Sunday afternoon, the post garnered over 588.1K likes and 44.5K retweets. On Instagram meanwhile, the post has 3.9 m likes and over 56.9K comments. 

On follower wrote, You are both so beautiful and gracious. We miss you! But I definitely hope you are getting 100 times the joy, peace, kindness and relaxation that you sacrificed (or was denied you) during your 8 years in the White House.

Y'all are living your best damn lives since leaving the White House and I'm so happy for you, another said

Miss you both! Greatest president and First Lady of my lifetime!! Peace and love to you both!

