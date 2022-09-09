Michigan crash that killed 5 was caused by pilot error, overloading1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Federal investigators blame pilot error and overloading for the 2019 plane crash.
Federal investigators blame pilot error and overloading for the 2019 plane crash.
Listen to this article
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash that the pilot failed to maintain airspeed during his final approach to the Capital Region International Airport, near Lansing.