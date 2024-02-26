Michigan Primary Clouded by Biden’s Israel Stance, Democrats Say
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed concern that President Joe Biden risks losing support among the state’s Arab and Muslim Americans because of his support for Israel in the war against Hamas in Gaza.
(Bloomberg) -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed concern that President Joe Biden risks losing support among the state’s Arab and Muslim Americans because of his support for Israel in the war against Hamas in Gaza.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message