Michigan Primary Clouded by Biden’s Israel Stance, Democrats Say

(Bloomberg) -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed concern that President Joe Biden risks losing support among the state’s Arab and Muslim Americans because of his support for Israel in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The risk is coming into focus with the Michigan primaries, where Biden’s detractors are urging Democrats to protest by sitting out the vote or casting “uncommitted" ballots on Tuesday. Democrats have told the president’s team they’re worried his pro-Israel stance will alienate voters in a state he won narrowly in 2020 that’s home to a large Arab-American population.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to see on Tuesday, to tell you the truth," Whitmer, a Democrat, told CNN’s State of the Union. “I know that we’ve got this primary and we will see differences of opinion. I’m just not sure what to expect."

Biden trails Republican frontrunner Donald Trump 47% to 42% in Michigan in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll in January.

Michigan’s Arab American community “is pretty angry right now," Representative Debbie Dingell said on CBS’s Face the Nation. She said she knows some “families who has lost 20 or 40 members" in the Gaza fighting.

Top administration officials met Arab and Muslim community leaders in Michigan this month as Biden faces a backlash over Israel’s assault, which has left 29,000 people dead, most of them Palestinian civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

Biden should come out and meet with community members himself, Dingell said. “I do believe that he is going to need to do that at some point down the road," she said.

Dingell’s previous congressional district included Dearborn, a city near Detroit with a large number of residents with Middle Eastern ancestry. That city is now represented by Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat who’s the first Palestinian American woman elected to Congress.

Whitmer urged voters to recall Trump’s executive actions as president to block travel to the US by citizens of several countries with a Muslim majority.

“I just want to make the case, though, that it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that any vote that’s not cast for Joe Biden supports a second Trump term," she said.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have confronted Biden in almost every city he has visited since war broke out after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Biden has stepped up criticism of the extent of Israel’s military campaign, calling the response “over the top." But the US last week blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution backing a cease-fire in Gaza as it pursues efforts to shield civilians in any Israeli assault on Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge.

