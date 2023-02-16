Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police
The 9 mm guns, ammunition and a two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police
The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered, police said Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×