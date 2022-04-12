This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The COVID-19 surge in Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the country, but health experts believe it is unlikely.
Omicron BA.2 sub-variant was estimated to account for 85.9% of the coronavirus variants in the US, the national public health agency notified on Tuesday. The COVID-19 surge in Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the country, but health experts believe it is unlikely.
As per the official data, the Northeast, including New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, is the hardest-hit, with Omicron BA.2 now accounting for more than 90% of the cases.
Philadelphia, a city in the northeastern state of Pennsylvania, will reimpose its indoor mask mandate from April 18, as a response to a fresh wave of cases. According to a Reuters tally, COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania have risen nearly 70% within a week as of Sunday, making it among the top 10 states where infections are spreading fastest.
The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID-19 cases stood at 28,339 as of April 9, up nearly 10% from a week earlier.
BA.2 made up 75.4% of the variants in the country for the week ending April 2, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That compared with a previous estimate of 72.2%.
