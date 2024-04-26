Micron Clinches Up to $13.6 Billion in US Grants, Loans
(Bloomberg) -- The US plans to award Micron Technology Inc. $6.1 billion in grants and as much as $7.5 billion in loans to help the memory-chip maker build new American factories, rounding out a slew of major federal awards for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.
