Microplastics found in human breast milk. Here's what mothers should avoid2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 07:52 PM IST
- Breast milk samples were taken from 34 healthy mothers
- Microplastics were detected in 75% of them
Raising a grave concern, a group of researchers said they found microplastics in human breast milk. Since breastfeeding is by far the best way to feed a baby, experts notified they are worried about the health of the infant, who are especially vulnerable to chemical contaminants.