Microsoft, Amazon AI Deals Get UK Antitrust Scrutiny
Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.’s investments into artificial intelligence startups will get deeper scrutiny from the UK’s antitrust watchdog, the latest example of how global regulators are grappling with how the world’s largest technology firms are influencing the booming market.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.’s investments into artificial intelligence startups will get deeper scrutiny from the UK’s antitrust watchdog, the latest example of how global regulators are grappling with how the world’s largest technology firms are influencing the booming market.