Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls himself ‘product’ of bond between India-US

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed that he is the “product of the bond” between India and the US, as top government officials and American lawmakers praised the contributions of the Indian community during the Republic Day celebration.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle held a special reception on Sunday at the Bell Harbour Conference Centre to mark India’s 76th Republic Day, as reported by PTI.

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and Nadella were the Guests of Honour at the reception attended by over 500 people from the Indian-American community, according to a press release issued by the Consulate. In a unique first, several members of the US Congress also joined the evening celebrations.

Advertisement

Nadella, addressing the gathering, acknowledged that he “was a product of the bond that exists between the two countries (India and US).”

He praised the leadership of both nations for their “focus on how to use technology to leverage education outcomes, health outcomes, public service efficiency, competitiveness and productivity of small businesses”, the press release said.

Addressing members of the Indian-American community at the Republic Day reception, Ferguson, the newly elected 24th Governor of Washington State, acknowledged “the incredible contribution the Indian society makes not just for India but for the entire world”.

Advertisement

He added that as a new Governor of the State of Washington, he looked forward to building on the relationship with the Consulate General of India in Seattle.

In a special recognition to mark the occasion, Washington State Senate in Olympia passed a State Senate Resolution, moved by State Senator Manka Dhingra and supported by Senator Vandana Slatter, welcoming the 76th Republic Day of India and the strong friendship between the people of India and the US.

Advertisement

The Republic Day reception, hosted by the Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta was also attended by a distinguished line-up of top government officials, lawmakers as well as Mayors of ten cities.

Several US Congress members attended the evening celebrations, including Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Adam Smith, Rep. Michael Baumgartner, and Rep. Kim Schrier, who praised India’s achievements as the world’s largest democracy.

Other distinguished guests included Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, and numerous Washington State Senators and Representatives.

Advertisement

The Republic Day reception in Seattle featured various exhibits celebrating India’s cultural diversity, including the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative, which showcased a unique cultural heritage product from each state and union territory of India.

On the occasion, a photo exhibit ‘India through Tim’s Eyes’ was also organised that displayed some of India’s most iconic tourism sites photographed by ace photographer Tim Durkan during a visit to India in September last year.

The reception also featured a specially-curated dance performance showcasing various dance forms of Bharat titled 'Natyam’, which was widely applauded by the gathering.

Advertisement

In another special gesture by Seattle city, several iconic buildings in Seattle, including the Seattle Great Wheel, Seattle Convention Center and Columbia Center were lit up in hues of the Indian tricolour to mark the Republic Day, the release added.

Earlier this month, Nadella had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. “Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift,” the Microsoft Chairman and CEO had said in a post on X about his meeting with Modi.

Advertisement

I am a product of the bond that exists between the two countries (India and US).

Modi had voiced appreciation for Microsoft’s ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. “It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting,” Modi had said, responding to Nadella's post.

(With inputs from PTI)