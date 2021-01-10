Microsoft designer fell out of bed and found a mission

Falling out of bed wrecked August de los Reyes’s spine and left him paralyzed from the chest down. It also made him a better product designer, he said.

Mr. de los Reyes, who was working at Microsoft Corp. at the time of the accident seven years ago, became an apostle of inclusive design, an approach that involves finding people whose disabilities exclude them from an activity and then making things work for them. Those new designs can benefit the masses, not just the excluded few. An example is the remote control, initially designed for people unable to get off the sofa to change the TV channel and now used by almost everyone.

“If you solve for one," Mr. de los Reyes said, “it will benefit many."

Mr. de los Reyes, who was 50 years old, died Dec. 21 of Covid-19 at a hospital in Seattle.

At Microsoft, he oversaw design projects for Xbox games and helped make inclusive design part of the company culture. That work, including collaboration with disabled gamers, contributed to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, introduced in 2018. The device features large programmable buttons and inputs for connecting peripherals, such as foot pedals or joysticks.

“He collaborated with deaf and autistic gamers to create safer and more compassionate communities," said Kat Holmes, who worked with him at Microsoft and wrote the 2018 book “Mismatch: How Inclusion Shapes Design." Mr. de los Reyes also worked on designs for keyboards, icons and apps.

Over the past 25 years he had design jobs at Philips NV, Eastman Kodak Co., Pinterest Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Since mid-2019, he was chief design officer at Varo Money Inc., which operates the online Varo Bank, where he set design standards and helped the bank create apps.

Holly Chan recalled a design course taught by Mr. de los Reyes and Ms. Holmes at the University of Washington in Seattle five years ago. “August’s lessons have acted as a sort of moral compass or litmus test in my approach to design wherever and whatever projects I’ve worked on," said Ms. Chan, now a user-experience designer at Blue Origin, an aerospace company.

August Valentin de los Reyes, the oldest of three children, was born Aug. 17, 1970, in Manila. The family moved to the U.S. when he was a child, and he grew up mainly in Shreveport, La., where his father, Valentin de los Reyes, was an anesthesiologist.

As a schoolboy, Mr. de los Reyes recalled in a podcast, he was “pretty precocious at math" and “really strong in the fine arts." That suggested to him a possible career in architecture. But at Bennington College, he said, “I saw how miserable the architecture students were. And so I kind of shifted to other design practices."

He studied new media design and literature at Bennington and graduated in 1995. His interests included record-album and magazine covers, where, he said, “so much had to be conveyed on one page."

After graduating, he obtained an internship at the Atlantic in Boston and thought he might make a career in magazines. Assigned to look into internet publishing, he learned the HTML web language, leading him into design work for technology companies.

An early design job at Philips took him to the Netherlands, and he wrote a design guide for mobile devices. (“It’s a terrible book," he said later. “Don’t look it up.") After three years in Europe, he felt homesick and accepted a job at Microsoft. He later earned a master’s degree in design studies at Harvard University.

In 2013, Microsoft gave him what he called a dream job involving oversight of design for the Xbox. Meanwhile, he read an article about how to sleep better and “really geeked out on bedding." He bought a down comforter that was so large it “created a misperception of how big my bed was," he said in the podcast. “So I was falling back into the bed. I thought I was going to relax and actually fell and hit my back on the rail of the bed."

Because of a misdiagnosis and miscommunication in a hospital emergency room, he said, a small fracture ended up paralyzing him. As part of a $20 million legal settlement with the hospital, he provided advice on improving patient safety.

Mr. de los Reyes learned to use a motorized wheelchair before returning to Microsoft several months later. The accident, he told Fast Company magazine, fired him with a mission of designing to include the largest number of people.

“I wanted to be a kind of Johnny Appleseed in spreading this approach to design and accessibility," he said. He opposed designing for “the so-called average consumer, which doesn’t even exist."

He is survived by his husband, Rein Ewerth, along with his mother, a sister, a brother and a cat named Salad.

Innovations that help the disabled are like love letters from designers, Mr. de Los Reyes said at a symposium in December 2019: “As you look around in your everyday lives…you realize that you’re surrounded by love stories."

