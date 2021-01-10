Microsoft designer fell out of bed and found a mission

Mr. de los Reyes, who was working at Microsoft Corp. at the time of the accident seven years ago, became an apostle of inclusive design, an approach that involves finding people whose disabilities exclude them from an activity and then making things work for them. Those new designs can benefit the masses, not just the excluded few. An example is the remote control, initially designed for people unable to get off the sofa to change the TV channel and now used by almost everyone.

