Microsoft earnings miss market expectations due to weak sales
The strong US dollar made Microsoft products more expensive in overseas markets.
Microsoft reported on July 26 that its profitability for the most recent quarter fell short of forecasts as sluggish demand and supply delays in China had hurt sales of personal computers. The company missed market expectations with a $16.7 billion profit on $51.9 billion in revenue, but topped the same quarter a year earlier.