Microsoft hacking incident: Chinese hackers stole 60,000 emails from US State Department, reveals Senate Staffer
Chinese hackers stole tens of thousands of emails from US State Department accounts, according to a Senate staffer. The hack, which also affected other organisations, has strained US-China relations and raised concerns about Microsoft's role in providing IT services to the US government.
A US Senate staffer has said that Chinese hackers who subverted Microsoft's email platform earlier this year managed to steal tens of thousands of emails from the country's State Department accounts, Reuters has reported.
