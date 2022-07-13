Microsoft job cuts to Google hiring slowdown. 10 points you need to know

7. Meta Platforms Inc. also reduced its hiring plans because of concerns over economic conditions. It slashed its hiring goals for engineers by at least 30% this year and warned all staff to brace for a severe economic downturn. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that he’s anticipating “one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history," according to an audio recording of the weekly Q&A session, obtained by Reuters. Meta warned in May that it was slowing or pausing hiring for some mid- to senior-level positions. Zuckerberg was more precise in his address on Thursday, saying the company reduced its target for hiring engineers to about 6,000 to 7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, according to Reuters.