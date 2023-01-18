Microsoft latest to join layoff wave, to cut over 10,000 jobs: Report1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 01:19 AM IST
This makes Microsoft join other tech giants which have announced job cuts in response to slowing demand and deteriorating economy.
Microsoft Corp is contemplating to cut about 5 percent of its workforce which is about 11,000 roles in the company, UK broadcaster Sky News has reported citing sources.