Microsoft Corp is contemplating to cut about 5 percent of its workforce which is about 11,000 roles in the company, UK broadcaster Sky News has reported citing sources.

As per Bloomberg report, the company plans to cut number of engineering divisions in fresh rounds of layoffs.

This makes Microsoft join other tech giants which have announced job cuts in response to slowing demand and deteriorating economy.

Earlier in October, it was reported that Microsoft laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions. Those cuts impacted less than 1 percent of the software giant’s workforce of more than 200,000. The company had said in July that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is set to report quarterly results on 24 January.

Layoffs across the world have lent a grim cadence to the new year for thousands of tech workers. In less than a week into 2023, more than 30,000 workers had lost their jobs globally. Incidentally, this is nearly double the number of people laid of in the entirely of December 2022. The data from Layoffs Tracker indicated that a total of 30,611 people from 30 companies have been fired in the first six days of January. Apart from Amazon, the list includes video hosting platform Vimeo, tech giant Salesforce, Crypto exchange Huobi and several others.

A significant portion of this statistic comes from Amazon.com Inc's decision to lay off more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction. The Jeff Bezos-owned company has now surpassed the 11,000 cuts announced last year by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.