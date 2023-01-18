Microsoft latest to join layoff wave, to cut over 10,000 jobs: Report

Layoffs across the world have lent a grim cadence to the new year for thousands of tech workers. In less than a week into 2023, more than 30,000 workers had lost their jobs globally. Incidentally, this is nearly double the number of people laid of in the entirely of December 2022. The data from Layoffs Tracker indicated that a total of 30,611 people from 30 companies have been fired in the first six days of January. Apart from Amazon, the list includes video hosting platform Vimeo, tech giant Salesforce, Crypto exchange Huobi and several others.

