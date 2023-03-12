Vandan Kaushik’s LinkedIn profile says he’s “open to work". He is willing to work on-site, or from hybrid or remote locations. He’s “actively applying" and can join “immediately". He, along with his entire team, was laid off by Microsoft. As a senior product manager at Microsoft, Vandan Kaushik dedicated his skills and expertise to the company.

In January, a plan to lay off 10,000 employees was announced by Microsoft due to the company's struggle with a slump in the computer market. During the same time, the company made a "multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" in OpenAI, the research lab responsible for the development of the chatbot ChatGPT.

After his entire team was eliminated as part of Microsoft layoffs, he, like many of his colleagues, had a difficult start to the week. Even though he had prepared for the possibility, hearing the news was still a blow. However, he reflected on his eight years of dedicated service to Microsoft, which had been an extremely rewarding experience.

He had the opportunity to hold various positions, including launching new ad types on Bing!, supporting international customers on Azure, and launching a new language for customers in Indonesia, thereby opening up a new market. In the past two years, he had focused on diversifying Microsoft's supply chain and reducing onboarding costs while improving efficiency.

The challenges he faced had helped him to grow both professionally and personally, and he could not express enough love and gratitude for being part of the company.

When the news was announced, the immediate leadership response was not to rush the transition but to check in on everyone and ensure they were doing okay. He was heartened to see that even those who were not directly affected showered him with respect, empathy, and support.

In his two decades of working, he had rarely seen such a positive and supportive attitude from colleagues and the leadership team, and he was truly grateful and thankful for this.

As he looked to the future, he planned to focus on determining his next steps, pursuing things he had been putting off and improving his skills. If anyone knew of any Technical Product Owner roles available, he asked to be informed. He was excited to see where this new turn in his journey would take him.

