Microsoft, Meta vacate office buildings after remote work become popular: Report

Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are separately vacating office buildings in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington in a the latest sign of change in the tech sector, reported the Seattle Times.
On 14 January, Facebook confirmed plans to sublease its offices at the six-story Arbor Block 333 in downtown Seattle, and in the 11-story Block 6 of the Spring District in Bellevu, the report added.
California-based social media giant Menlo Park said it is also reviewing leases for other Seattle-area office buildings. A soft market is a phase in the economic cycle characterized by more sellers than buyers and low prices.
Also, Redmond-based Microsoft confirmed reports that it won't renew its lease at the 26-story City Center Plaza in Bellevue when that lease ends in June 2024.
Citing the reason for this, the report said that rising popularity of remote work continuously and a tech slowdown with massive layoffs have both cut into demand for office space in Seattle and elsewhere.
Both Meta and Microsoft have embraced remote work while paring back their workforces as the tech sector swoons, according to the daily newspaper. In November, Meta announced layoffs of 726 Seattle-area workers.
Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton even said that the leasing decisions were primarily driven by the company's move toward remote, or "distributed," work. However, he acknowledged that, "given the economic climate," Meta was also "trying to be ... financially prudent".
As per details, Meta currently occupies all of Arbor Block 333 in Seattle and would have occupied all of Block 6, which is scheduled to open later this year.
The firm still has offices in 29 buildings, and nearly 8,000 workers, in the Seattle area, which remains the company's second-largest engineering hub outside of its Menlo Park headquarters, Clayton said.
On the other side, characterised its decision about City Center Plaza as part of an ongoing evaluation of the firm's "real estate portfolio to ensure we provide an exceptional place to work and create greater collaboration and community for our employees."
According to a new report by commercial real estate agency Colliers, the struggle is most visible in downtown Seattle, where total office vacancy now stands at 25 per cent.
