Microsoft offers to change cloud practices to settle antitrust complaints-source

Microsoft offers to change cloud practices to settle antitrust complaints-source1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:55 PM IST
French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud, Italian cloud service provider Aruba and a Danish association of cloud service providers had complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's cloud practices
Microsoft has offered to change its cloud computing practices to settle antitrust complaints filed by its smaller rivals, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, a move that will stave off an EU investigation.
