Microsoft Prez said Covid 19 helped us reduce carbon emission significantly

Microsoft, which is committed to becoming a more environment-friendly company by 2030, said in a recent post that Covid 19 has helped the company to reduce carbon emission taking it closer to becomin carbon negative company.

President Brad Smith recently published a blog post on one of Microsoft's platform saying: A year ago, we launched the biggest commitment in Microsoft’s history to focus on the climate crisis. And add on to explain what steps it has taken so far to achieve that goal.

Marking a year of that pledge, he writes: As Satya Nadella, Amy Hood, and I announced last January, Microsoft committed to become carbon negative as a company by 2030 – meaning that by that date we will remove from the environment more carbon than we emit. By 2050, we committed that we’ll remove from the environment all the carbon that Microsoft has emitted directly or through electricity use since the company was founded in 1975.

He goes on to add: As we reach the one-year anniversary of this pledge, which we coined our “moonshot," I want to share the initial progress we’ve made and some lessons we’ve learned. We’re also announcing a few key milestones today.

Here are the few things the company achieved in one year

Reducing carbon emissions:

During our first year, we reduced our emissions by 6%, from 11.6 million metric tons to 10.9 metric tons. By 2030, our goal is to cut our emissions by more than half. This means that if we sustain and then improve upon these reductions for 10 consecutive years, we will reach and hopefully exceed this goal.

He further added: A small part of last year’s reduction was due to the type of decreased activity the world experienced because of COVID-19.

Removing carbon from the environment

Our most dramatic action this past year has been our work to remove carbon from the environment. We’re announcing today that we have now purchased the removal of 1.3 million metric tons of carbon from 15 suppliers across 26 projects around the world.

He goes on to add: This is both a giant leap and a modest step. On the one hand, we believe this is the largest annual carbon removal purchase any company has ever made. It’s creating a new and dynamic economic market that the world needs. But compared to what we need to accomplish by 2030, it’s only an initial step.

Advancing transparency and accountability

To be transparent, we are releasing our carbon, water, waste, and ecosystems data in our sustainability report, which was reviewed by an independent third-party. Today, we’re also committing to having our future reports reviewed by Deloitte.

Also, we are announcing today that progress on sustainability goals will be included as a factor in determination of executive pay starting with our next fiscal year in July.





















