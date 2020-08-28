It all started when a Toronto resident Christopher Doyle posted his daughter's presentation about why she deserves to get a cat on Twitter. The arguments in the presentation was so convincing that the Internet strongly agrees with her.

Check out the presentation here:

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. 🐱 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

Among her arguments on the presentation titled “Pros of getting a Cat," Doyle's daughter pointed out, "having pets can lower stress level and make your happier". She also argued “since it’s a cat, you don’t have to take it outside everyday for walks". Also, through her slides, she promised to clean the “litter box" and be responsible for the care of her feline friend and concluded her presentation with "Thank you for watching and pls consider <3.".

The viral post caught Microsoft's attention and it was convinced that the girl deserves a cat.

A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced 😸 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 25, 2020

After three days of posting on Twitter, the series of tweets now has 16,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments from netizens requesting Doyle to let his daughter have a cat.

Here are a few examples:

Plus, cats are great for teaching diversity. Black cats are always the last to be adopted because they're considered unlucky. When she goes back to school, she can help teach her classmates about how that's not true and that they are easy to photograph! Observe: pic.twitter.com/VRKcr6CnEg — Jennifer Layn (@psychoinsomniat) August 25, 2020

Thank goodness I'm not in any design field.



The children out here are creating professional looking PowerPoints and I can barely ensure the correct photo is posted to Twitter. https://t.co/ihqyYQsQys — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 26, 2020

I’m a dog person but I feel you have no choice but to get her a cat pic.twitter.com/ZAlea0ANAH — Jennifer Stadnyk 🇨🇦 (@JCStadnyk) August 26, 2020

Looking at the overwhelming response, Doyle later shared that his daughter was loving the support she has been receiving. The tweet went so viral that the father has now updated his Twitter bio, which reads: “Looking for a cat for my daughter…"

