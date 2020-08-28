Microsoft stunned at a girl's PowerPoint skills to convince her dad for a cat

A PowerPoint so adorable, Microsoft was bound to exclaim "a very compelling presentation!"
A PowerPoint so adorable, Microsoft was bound to exclaim "a very compelling presentation!"
It all started when a Toronto resident Christopher Doyle posted his daughter's presentation about why she deserves to get a cat on Twitter. The arguments in the presentation was so convincing that the Internet strongly agrees with her.
Check out the presentation here:
Among her arguments on the presentation titled “Pros of getting a Cat," Doyle's daughter pointed out, "having pets can lower stress level and make your happier". She also argued “since it’s a cat, you don’t have to take it outside everyday for walks". Also, through her slides, she promised to clean the “litter box" and be responsible for the care of her feline friend and concluded her presentation with "Thank you for watching and pls consider <3.".
The viral post caught Microsoft's attention and it was convinced that the girl deserves a cat.
After three days of posting on Twitter, the series of tweets now has 16,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments from netizens requesting Doyle to let his daughter have a cat.
Looking at the overwhelming response, Doyle later shared that his daughter was loving the support she has been receiving. The tweet went so viral that the father has now updated his Twitter bio, which reads: “Looking for a cat for my daughter…"