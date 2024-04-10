Microsoft to Invest $2.9 Billion to Boost AI, Cloud in Japan
Microsoft Corp. will invest $2.9 billion over the next two years to boost its hyperscale cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Japan, marking its biggest investment in the country.
