Microsoft uses GPT-4 to launch its new cybersecurity assistant. How it works1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The tool provides a simple prompt box that assists security analysts with tasks such as summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities, and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard.
Microsoft has launched a new tool called "Security Copilot" that utilizes OpenAI's latest GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches and analyze data.
