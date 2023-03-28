Home / News / World /  Microsoft uses GPT-4 to launch its new cybersecurity assistant. How it works
Microsoft has launched a new tool called "Security Copilot" that utilizes OpenAI's latest GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model to help cybersecurity professionals identify breaches and analyze data. 

The tool provides a simple prompt box that assists security analysts with tasks such as summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities, and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard. 

The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day.

This launch is part of Microsoft's efforts to integrate AI into its most popular offerings. The company has made multi-billion dollar investments in OpenAI, which recently released GPT-4 to perform a range of tasks from creating a real website through a hand-drawn mockup to helping individuals calculate their taxes.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

