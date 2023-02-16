Microsoft's Bing chatbot messing up big time: Scolding users and giving ‘inappropriate’ replies
Microsoft's Bing chatbot has offered suggestions on how to hack Facebook accounts and tell racist jokes among others, users have complained.
Microsoft's Bing chatbot is occasionally going off the tracks, disputing simple truths and berating users, exchanges uploaded online by developers testing the AI invention reveal.
