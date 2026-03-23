Mid air scare: London-bound Air India Boeing plane from Bengaluru diverted to Jeddah after technical issue

London-bound Air India’s Boeing 787-8, flying from Bengaluru, was diverted to Jeddah on Monday after more than six hours in the air due to a technical issue.

An airline spokesperson said the diversion was a precautionary measure and the aircraft is now undergoing thorough technical checks in line with standard safety procedures.

"Air India Flight AI133, operating from Bengaluru (BLR) to London Heathrow (LHR) on 23 March, made a precautionary en route diversion to Jeddah following a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Jeddah Airport at 1958 hrs IST, and all passengers and crew are confirmed safe," the spokesperson said, according to PTI.

The airline spokesperson added that it is working closely with Jeddah Airport authorities and local agencies to ensure passengers and crew receive all necessary assistance.

“The aircraft is currently undergoing comprehensive technical inspections in accordance with established safety protocols. While precautionary diversions are undertaken out of an abundance of caution and reflect our unwavering commitment to safety, we regret the inconvenience and disruption caused to our guests,” the spokesperson added.

They further stated, “Air India is coordinating closely with Jeddah Airport authorities and local agencies to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to passengers and crew. Their safety and well‑being remain our highest priority.”

The exact number of passengers on board the aircraft could not be confirmed.

Data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com indicated that the plane had been in the air for over six hours.

Air Canada jet hits vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia Airport; 2 dead In other news, two pilots were killed and dozens of people injured after an Air Canada Express flight collided with a vehicle shortly after landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, highlighting ongoing concerns about aviation safety. The plane struck a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey ground vehicle, the New York Police Department said, prompting the closure of LaGuardia to incoming flights from across the US and Canada.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries. Flight disruptions earlier that evening were caused by poor weather. Social media images reportedly showing the Air Canada aircraft tilted on its tail with a damaged nose have not been independently verified by Bloomberg.

FlightRadar24 data shows that Flight AC8646 departed from Montreal and landed at LaGuardia at 11:37 p.m. local time. The aircraft involved was a 20-year-old CRJ-900LR, according to records.

Air Canada and the Port Authority, which manages LaGuardia, did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also had not responded to inquiries.

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The incident adds to a series of accidents that made last year one of the deadliest for civil aviation in the past decade. In November, a United Parcel Service (UPS) cargo jet crashed and exploded shortly after taking off from Louisville, Kentucky.

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In June, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed seconds after takeoff, killing 241 passengers on board, leaving one survivor. Additionally, in January 2025, American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a US Army helicopter near Washington, marking one of the deadliest civil aviation disasters in recent US history.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that the airport would be closed starting at 12:04 am. local time, with the restriction set to last until 1:30 am; however, the advisory indicated that the closure will most likely be prolonged.