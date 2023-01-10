Mid-air fisticuff again! This time a shirtless man fights on Biman Bangladesh flight. Watch video2 min read . 02:42 PM IST
- In the video a man can be seen shirtless and visually distraught clenching his fist and raining blows on a seated passenger
Everyday is a news dawn and a new incident of the civil aviation sector has already made headlines. From inebriated passengers urinating on female co-passengers to unruly men breaking into a physical brawl because one refused to straighten their seat for the take-off, the aviation regulators seem to be having a field day even as shocking incidents refuse to die down ‘mid-air’.
Unruly passengers and ‘dereliction of duty’ by crew members are at the core of almost every reported incidents of mid-air misbehavior reported in the past few days.
Adding to the list of tales , a video surfaced on social media which shows a ‘shirt-less’ man engaged in a fist fight with another passenger. The incident which according to the tweet by Bitanko Biswas, took place on inside a flight operated by Biman Bangladesh, the national carrier of Bangladesh.
Mint could not verify further details about the flight.
In the video a man can be seen shirtless and visually distraught clenching his fist and raining blows on a seated passenger. The fight that is seen taking place in the first row of the flight, also shows that an argument must have broken out making the shirtless man quite upset.
In the video the seated passenger slaps the shirtless man who then engages in a fist fight with the former. Other passengers are seen rushing to break the fight.
Other people try to intervene and attempt to pull him away but in vain. The video ends with flyers holding the upset, shirtless passenger.
"Another 'Unruly Passenger'. This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!" reads the caption.
Watch the video here
Internet users were left dismayed after watching the video and expressed concern over such incidents, which have become a routine occurrence. the last incident of physical altercation was reported on a Kolkata bound Thai Smile Airways flight that was coming from Bangkok.
A user said, "This is a South Asia-wide problem. The decimated underclasses are given overseas jobs but no lessons in civility. Will happen more and more I'm sure. There should be stiff penalties and an example made of him."
Another commented, ''Nowadays there is no standard remains in flight. Educated or uneducated are behaving rudely with Airhostess and co-passenger. This will endanger to Airplane & passengers. It might b possible for a fatal accident. There must be strict law enforcement & ban for life.''
