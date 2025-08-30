Mid-air nightmare: Toilets stop working; passengers asked to use bottles; airline slammed for ‘absolute disgrace’

A Virgin Australia flight from Bali to Brisbane turned into a nightmare for passengers. All toilets on board stopped working mid-air. Passengers have called the ordeal distressing and unacceptable.

The six-hour journey began with one lavatory already out of service before takeoff from Denpasar. Due to a lack of engineers, the flight was not delayed.

Midway to Brisbane, the remaining two toilets also broke down. Some helpless passengers had to relieve themselves in bottles.

An elderly woman suffered the humiliation of wetting herself, The Australian reported.

“Midway through the flight, every toilet failed. For the remaining three hours, the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or ‘on top of whatever was already in the toilet’,” one of the passengers told the publication.

“Children were crying, elderly passengers distressed, and many travellers were visibly upset at the lack of dignity and sanitation,” said the passenger who travelled business class.

For the last three hours, passengers were forced to improvise. The passenger described the situation as a serious hygiene issue. People were still washing their hands in the sinks despite the malfunctioning toilets, he added.

The situation quickly grew unbearable as foul smells spread across the cabin and urine seeped into the floor of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

“This is not a minor issue. It is a fundamental failure of the duty of care. Hygiene and sanitation are not optional luxuries; they are basic human rights,” the passenger further told the publication.

“For passengers to be forced to sit in a confined space for hours surrounded by overflowing toilets and human waste is a public health risk, a safety concern, and an absolute disgrace,” he added.

Airine issues apology Virgin Australia later issued a “sincere apology". At the same time, it praised the crew for managing a tough situation.

“We will be crediting guests for the Denpasar to Brisbane flight, and we are proactively reaching out to them to provide this update,” The Australian quoted a Virgin spokesman as saying.

The passenger, who spoke to The Australian, further expressed frustration over what happened upon landing in Brisbane. Before the cabin doors were opened for passengers to disembark, the cockpit door opened. And, the pilot exited the plane ahead of everyone else.