Mid-air security scare: False hijack alert forces Tel Aviv-bound flight to divert

A LOT Polish Airlines flight travelling from Warsaw to Tel Aviv was diverted to Bulgaria on Tuesday after an accidental hijack alert triggered a large-scale security response, including the scrambling of military fighter jets from Israel and Bulgaria, Business Insider reported.

The aircraft, operating as LOT Polish Airlines Flight 155 and flown by Electra Airways, departed Warsaw at 11:35 am local time before changing course during the journey. According to FlightAware flight tracking data, the Airbus A320 circled over the Mediterranean Sea near Cyprus before diverting to Burgas, Bulgaria, where it landed safely at 5:13 pm local time.

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Israeli military scrambled fighter jets after losing contact According to a statement shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with The Times of Israel, two fighter aircraft were deployed after air traffic authorities were temporarily unable to establish communication with the passenger plane.

The military later said contact with the aircraft was restored during the incident.

"There is no fear of a security incident," the IDF said.

The unusual sequence of events unfolded after what was later confirmed to be an accidental activation of the aircraft's emergency security transponder code.

Airline says hijack code was activated by mistake

A representative for LOT Polish Airlines told Business Insider that the emergency signal indicating a hijacking had been triggered by mistake.

According to the airline, the "mistaken" emergency transponder code was "subsequently canceled during further communication with air traffic control."

Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport also confirmed to The Times of Israel that the hijacking alert was false. The ministry said Bulgarian fighter jets were dispatched to escort the aircraft after the transponder indicated an "unlawful interference/hijacking."

Officials attributed the alert to a "technical failure of the aircraft's transponder."

Passengers screened after emergency landing Following the aircraft's arrival in Burgas, passengers were escorted off the plane and underwent security screening conducted by Bulgarian police before being taken to a holding area.

LOT Polish Airlines later apologised to passengers, describing the incident as an extraordinary operational event.

In a note to passengers, obtained exclusively by Business Insider, the airline said:

"The diversion of your flight to Burgas was caused by the unintentional activation of an onboard security alert. In accordance with the applicable safety procedures, the aircraft was redirected to [an] alternate airport, so that the situation could be fully clarified with the relevant authorities."

The airline also stressed that such occurrences are highly uncommon.

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"Situations of this nature are extremely rare and are not part of normal flight operations. Nevertheless, the safety and security of our passengers and crew must always remain our highest priority."

LOT Polish Airlines also told Business Insider that passengers had been instructed to follow directions issued by local authorities after landing and would receive further updates as more information became available.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for additional comment.

Fighter jet escorts used during aviation security emergencies Military aircraft are occasionally deployed to escort commercial passenger flights when authorities detect potential security threats or lose communication with an aircraft. Such measures may be taken in response to suspected hijackings, bomb threats or prolonged loss of contact with air traffic control.

Earlier in 2025, an American Airlines flight travelling from New York to Delhi was escorted by fighter jets before diverting to Rome after receiving a bomb threat. Authorities later determined that incident was also a false alarm.