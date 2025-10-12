Middle East becomes hotspot for Chinese tourists during Golden Week holidays, with Doha bookings up 441%

The Golden Week holidays were recently observed in China from October 1 to 8, during which, the Chinese tourism to Middle East saw a massive surge. According to Trip.com, the Middle East witnessed a dramatic upswing as a hotspot for the Chinese tourists.

According to the data, Doha in Qatar saw a upsurge of 441 per cent among the Chinese tourists, while Abu Dhabi climbed 229 per cent.

It said, “Doha has recorded a remarkable 441 per cent year-on-year increase, while Abu Dhabi climbed 229 per cent. Riyadh is also drawing international interest, combining deep historical heritage with a rapidly modernizing cityscape.”

“With their prime locations and rich offerings, Middle Eastern cities are fast becoming global travel favourites,” it said.

Dubai saw an uptick of 27 per cent as a famous travel destination for the Chinese. The Emirate was also one of the top tourists destinations for the Chinese – it saw an increase of 133 per cent.

In Africa, the Chinese reservations for Johannesburg were up 232 per cent year-on-year. “Cairo and Tanzania's Kilimanjaro region are also on the rise, the latter serving as the main access point to Mount Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti National Park,” it said.

What is Golden Week in China? Golden Week is one of China's most significant public holidays, an annual celebration of the country's National Day that typically takes place during the first week of October – during which a large number of Chinese people go traveling around the country.

In China, the Mid-Autumn festival is an important one for family gatherings when people travel around to see their families or spend time somewhere. This year, China recorded total spending of 809 billion yuan ($113.52 billion) – a three-year-dip – during the Golden Week holiday, the culture and tourism ministry said.