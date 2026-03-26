Middle East conflict: Gulf countries hint at readiness to act in ‘self-defence' as Iran attacks energy infrastructure

In a joint statement on Thursday (local time), Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signalled their intent to act in "self-defence in the future."

The development comes as they condemned Iran over its "blatant" and "criminal" attacks targeting its energy infrastructure ever since the US and Israel waged a war against Tehran in late February, which, in retaliation, targeted the Gulf countries, CNBC reported.

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The states stressed that attacks launched from Iraqi territory by armed factions and Iran-backed proxies were a particular grievance and called it a breach of international law.

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Condemning the attacks, the joint statement read, "While we value our fraternal relations with the Republic of Iraq, we call on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures to immediately halt the attacks ... toward neighboring countries." The Gulf countries further said that ending such attacks is crucial to preserving brotherly relations and avoiding further escalation.

Gulf states reaffirm right to self-defence In the statement, the Gulf states also reaffirmed their "full and inherent right to self-defense against these criminal attacks," in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, which assures the right of states to defend themselves, both individually and collectively, in any event of aggression.

They also reserved their right to take all necessary actions to safeguard the sovereignty, security, and stability of their countries and the region.

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While this is not the first time that Gulf countries have issued statements condemning Tehran's attacks on its energy infrastructure and facilities, it is now being viewed as the Islamic Republic's strategy to get its Arab neighbours to persuade the US and Israel to halt military operations.

However, the latest joint statement and mention of the right to "self-defence" hints at a shift in tone of Tehran's Gulf neighbours, who, in the past, have called for de-escalation of tensions and have, so far, taken a more neutral position on the war, the report said.

Gulf shifts stance over Iran war? Ever since the war began, Gulf countries have been bearing the brunt of a war they had nothing to do with. While they have kept a conciliatory tone so far, their stance seems to be shifting, CNBC noted, adding that there are strong signs of their patience wearing thin. Previously, Gulf state officials also warned "a price must be paid" for the attacks, which have served as a setback for the region's economic development for years and damaged its reputation as a haven for business and tourism.

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In the last 24 hours, major regional powers, particularly the UAE, have signaled a change in their stance towards Tehran, despite apparent efforts by the US to find a way out of the conflict, and promoting peace talks with the Islamic Republic, which rejected a 15-point ceasefire proposal after denying that negotiations were taking place.

Trump wants a ceasefire? Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced a pause in the fighting with Iran for five days, after what he said was "a very good and productive conversation" with Iranian officials. While the Islamic Republic denied his claim, it continued to launch a barrage of missiles targeting Israel, with the latter also ramping up its offensive in Tehran.

Amidst the ongoing tensions, Pakistan tried to provide Islamabad as a possible venue for the two sides to negotiate, a meeting which was expected this week. On Wednesday, Islamabad also shared Washington's ceasefire proposal with Tehran, which has now been rejected. Iranian officials have claimed that the war will now end on their terms and timeline and not Trump's and listed five conditions, which Washington would have to agree to completely to bring the former to the negotiating table.

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