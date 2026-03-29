Middle East Conflict: In a first, Israel bars Catholic church leaders from attending Palm Sunday Mass at Jerusalem

The US and Israel's war with Iran has caused significant damage in the last four weeks, with sectors like aviation and energy bearing the brunt of the conflict. However, the conflict has now started to hinder religious life and access to sacred sites, with key ceremonies disrupted and restrictions imposed.

In a highly unusual move, Catholic leaders were prevented from entering Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

In a statement, the Patriarchate reported that Israeli police blocked the church’s senior leaders from accessing the site to conduct Mass.

Also Read | What is Palm Sunday? Everything to know about the Holy Week

The Patriarchate condemns Israel's decision It added that the two leaders were stopped while on their way, despite traveling privately and without any form of procession or ceremony, and were forced to turn back. As a result, for the first time in centuries, the heads of the Church were unable to lead Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The Patriarchate called the incident a serious and unprecedented development, saying it ignored the sentiments of billions of Christians worldwide who look to Jerusalem during this sacred period. It added that barring the entry of the senior leaders constitutes a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure.

It also accused the Israeli authorities of a "hasty" and "flawed" decision, one which was tainted by improper considerations. a

Significance of Palm Sunday Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, the most sacred period in the Christian calendar, commemorating Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is widely believed to be the site of Jesus’ burial and resurrection, CNN reported.

Israeli authorities restrict access to religious sites The development comes amid ongoing restrictions by Israeli authorities on access to key religious sites in East Jerusalem. The religious sites include the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Western Wall, citing security reasons. Tel Aviv captured East Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967 and, since then, has fought several wars. However, the restrictions have rarely been imposed on holy sites, especially during major religious periods.

Israeli Police said that all religious sites in the Old City of Jerusalem have been shut to worshippers, especially those locations that do not have standard protected spaces to safeguard public safety and security.

Number of Jews at Western Wall restricted According to the report, amid the ongoing tensions, the number of Jews permitted to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem has been restricted to just 50 a day. However, the Israeli authorities have completely stopped Muslims from entering the Al Aqsa mosque ever since the war started in late February. This included barring them even in the month of Ramadan.