Middle East conflict: Indian national among two killed after projectile falls in Saudi Arabia's residential area

An Indian citizen was among two people who died after a projectile struck a residential area in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, as reported by the PTI, citing officials.

The military projectile fell in a residential area in Saudi Arabia's al-Kharj Governorate on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others, the Saudi Civil Defence said.

A Civil Defence spokesman said the projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj. The incident killed one Indian national and one Bangladeshi national, while 12 Bangladeshi residents were injured, Al-Arabiya news reported.

However, the authorities have not yet released the identity of the victims.

The strike also caused material damage, the spokesman said.

"The official spokesman for the Civil Defense stated that on Sunday, Civil Defence dealt with a military projectile falling on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate, which resulted in two deaths of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities and injury to (12) residents of Bangladeshi nationality, as well as material damage, the Saudi Civil Defence said in a post on X.

Tensions in the region have intensified following hundreds of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly criticised Iran, accusing it of pursuing a “reckless policy” by targeting Arab nations, AP reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Israel'sBenjamin Netanyahu have pledged to continue the joint campaign against Iran, despite shifting statements from Washington regarding its objectives in the conflict.

Trump told ABC News that he wants a role in deciding who will lead Iran after the war, claiming that any new leader would struggle to remain in power without his approval.

Black smoke hangs over Tehran As the conflict entered its ninth day, fighting intensified in the U.S.–Israeli campaign against Iran. Residents in Tehran reported that thick black smoke blanketed the city on Sunday after airstrikes on oil storage facilities illuminated the night sky with massive orange flames, Reuters reported.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the large-scale attack marked a "dangerous new phase" of the conflict and amounted to a war crime.

"By targeting fuel depots, the aggressors are releasing hazardous materials and toxic substances into the air," he wrote on X.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that nearly 10,000 civilian structures across Iran have been damaged, including homes, schools, and almost 30 health facilities. The organization also urged residents of Tehran to take precautions against toxic air pollution and the possible threat of acid rain following strikes by Israel.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, warned that the war could severely impact the country’s oil industry, saying it may soon become increasingly difficult to produce and export oil. Some regional producers, including those in Iraq, have already reduced output due to security risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies)

