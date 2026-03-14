Middle East conflict: Iran flies sailors and fallen crew out of India's Kochi

A chartered aircraft organised by Tehran left southern India late on Friday carrying several sailors from a naval vessel that had recently docked in the country, along with the bodies of crew members killed in a U.S. strike near Sri Lanka, two sources told Reuters.

The transfer of sailors comes as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has unsettled shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global energy trade and the source of about 40% of India’s crude oil imports, as reported by Reuters.

Following days of uncertainty after Iranian attacks on ships, Tehran said on Friday that Indian vessels would be permitted to transit the strait, easing concerns in New Delhi over a potential energy supply disruption.

The aircraft had earlier taken off from Sri Lanka carrying the bodies of 84 Iranian sailors killed in a U.S. submarine attack on a warship off the island’s coast last week, an Indian official with direct knowledge of the matter said. It then landed in the neighbouring southern Indian city of Kochi before departing with sailors from another Iranian vessel and some Iranian tourists stranded in India, the official added.

The vessel has been stationed in Kochi since March 4, with its 183 crew members accommodated at Indian naval facilities in the coastal city.

As reported by PTI, sources said that all non-essential crew members will return to Iran, while a small number of sailors will remain aboard as the ship remains in Kochi.

They added that the Iranian sailors are expected to be flown to Armenia and then travel by road to Iran, PTI reported.

Reuters reported last week that Washington had urged Colombo not to return the survivors from the two vessels.

The repatriations highlight the widening regional impact of the conflict involving Tehran, which has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after several attacks on vessels. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has been in regular contact with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage for ships flying the Indian flag or bound for Indian ports.

Iran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed safe passage for Indian vessels.

"Because we believe that Iran and India are friends," he told reporters late on Friday. "We have common interests and a common fate. I, as the ambassador for Iran in India, I say to you that the government of India .. after the war, will help us in different fields."

Reuters reported last week that Washington had urged Colombo not to send back the survivors from the two vessels.

The repatriations highlight the widening regional consequences of the conflict involving Tehran, which has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after several attacks on vessels. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has been in regular contact with Iranian officials to ensure safe passage for ships flying the Indian flag or bound for Indian ports.

A small number of vessels have already moved through the strait in recent days, offering some relief.