Middle East conflict: Iran uses Spanish PM's ‘illegal and inhuman war' remark on missiles targeting Israel | Watch

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's anti-war remarks amid the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran are now at the forefront. On Monday, Turkiye Today reported that the Islamic Republic used Sanchez's message and attached it to missiles that were aimed at Israel.

The stickers, carrying Sanchez's remarks in both English and Persian, read, “Of course, this war is not only illegal, but also inhuman. Thank You, Prime Minister.”

Iran uses missiles for messages Sanchez's remarks highlight how Spain's vocal opposition to the war in the Middle East has resonated far beyond Europe. Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that adhesive labels were placed on missiles launched from Tehran to Tel Aviv.

Ever since the conflict began in late February, the Iranian military has been known to inscribe messages on munitions. According to Turkiye Today, Tehran's state television showed images of soldiers inscribing messages on missiles. The Iranian soldiers declared that they would continue with the strikes "until the last American soldier leaves the Middle East".

Sanchez emerges as prominent Western critic Reports suggest that the use of the left-wing Spanish leader's message on Iranian munitions emphasises the unusual position he has carved out for himself since the conflict began.

In a televised nationwide address, the European leader condemned the strikes as "unjustifiable" and "dangerous," declaring his country's position was "no to the war."

However, Sanchez's government has gone beyond rhetoric. Madrid has denied the US military permission to use the jointly operated Rota naval base and Moron air base in the country's southern part for its operations against Iran. The decision prompted US President Donald Trump to threaten to sever trade ties with Spain.

Sanchez attended a European Union summit in Brussels last week, where he reiterated his stance. Addressing reporters, he said that Spain is against this war because it is illegal. He added that it was causing significant damage to civilians, producing economic consequences that are being felt across the world, and is also increasing displacement.

In a different speech, Sanchez referred to the 2003 Iraq war and said that two decades ago, another US administration had dragged Europe into a Middle Eastern conflict, adding, "No to the illusion that we can solve the world's problems with bombs."

Europe refuses to interfere in war However, Sanchez is not the only person who has denied meddling in Trump's war in Iran. Last week, foreign ministers of 27 European Union countries met in Brussels and discussed Trump's appeal to the bloc when he sought help to get the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Several leaders of the bloc, in a closed-door meeting, decided that this was Washington's problem to solve.

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