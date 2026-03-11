Middle East conflict: Is Russia helping Iran with advanced drone tactics? Here's what intel suggests

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine is now influencing another battlefield. According to a Western intelligence official, Moscow is now helping Tehran to apply drone warfare tactics it developed against Ukraine to attack the US and Gulf targets in the Middle East, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Russia helps Iran in war against US Iran's Shahed drones, which are now mass-produced by Russia to use in Ukraine, have proven unexpectedly successful in breaching the air defences of the Gulf countries. The official added that till now, Russian intelligence sharing with Iran was limited to general assistance with targeting; however, specific tactical advice marks a new and deeper level of cooperation between the two.

The official said, "What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including UAS (drone) targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine." While the official did not reveal the exact tactical help that Iran may be receiving from Russia, it has been known to use Shahed drones against Ukraine in waves, with several drones flying together and changing their course regularly to evade air defences.

Advertisement

Ukrainian president's remarks on Russia assisting Iran Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones, adding that it will help with missiles and air defence. He further said, "Given the situation, there is only one question: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops? As happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers, who are now deployed in Russia but can be sent to Ukraine. The same could happen in Iran – Russia could send troops there."

Kyiv has also sent drone interception experts to the Gulf region to help the US. These experts will share their expertise in stopping the relatively cheap Shaheds, which can cost $30,000. Ukraine has developed tiny interceptors that cost about $5,000 each and can be produced rapidly.

Advertisement

The development comes at a time when the United States and Israel's war in Iran has entered its 12th day with no signs of easing off so far. The conflict has plunged the Middle East region into a renewed confrontation, with many countries now bearing the brunt of it. Loud explosions have been heard across major cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and Manama, with Tehran ramping up its attacks on US military bases and Israel in retaliation.

Russia extends support to Iran Earlier on Monday, hours after Iran announced Mojtaba Khamenei as its next supreme leader, Putin extended his "unwavering support," and added, "At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication," AFP reported.

Advertisement

Putin also expressed confidence in Mojtaba Khamenei and said that he will continue his father's work with honour and unite Iranians in the face of severe trials, Times of Israel reported.

Previously, Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also held a telephonic conversation after the country's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the airstrikes on 28 February.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.