Middle East conflict: Israeli couple killed by Iran's cluster missile; PM Benjamin Netanyahu offers condolences

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) offered condolences to Yaron and Ilana Moshe’s family, the couple who were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv today.

In a post on X, the Israeli PM’s office, citing Netanyahu, wrote, “My wife Sara and I, along with all citizens of Israel, send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Yaron and Ilana Moshe, the couple who were murdered by an Iranian missile strike in the center of the country.”

According to a Times of Israel report, the incident occurred in Ramat Gan, a city right outside Tel Aviv, on Tuesday night, when the couple, who were around 70 years old and were apparently on their way to their reinforced room, were struck by munitions from a ballistic missile, destroying their apartment and killing them. According to a local police chief, it appeared that the couple did not make it to the safe room in their apartment.

From midnight to 8 a.m., four rounds of missile fire caused injuries and property damage in Israel, the report said, adding that Tehran has been firing cluster warheads at Tel Aviv since the war began in late February, scattering munitions over residential areas across the country.

A report in The New York Times, citing Israeli military officials and emergency workers, said the explosion was caused by a cluster bomb, a small rocket, or a grenade-like munition from a missile warhead that breaks apart in the air.

Iran launches ballistic missile targeting Israel On Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement, said that it launched a large ballistic missile attack targeting Israel's capital city, marking an escalation in the war. The IRGC's missile attack was in retaliation for the killing of Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who was killed in Israeli strikes.

According to an Al Jazeera report, falling shrapnel injured several people and caused significant property damage. This included damage at a Tel Aviv train station.

Since the US and Israel waged a war against Tehran in late February, the Islamic Republic has lost several of its prominent figures, including the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh. Earlier today, Tehran confirmed that Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed by the Israeli military. On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), in a post on X, claimed that they killed Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij unit, which is a volunteer paramilitary force under the IRGC.

US-Israel, Iran conflict death toll According to an AP report, the US and Israel's war in Iran has killed at least 1,300 people in Tehran and over 900 in Lebanon. Meanwhile, 14 people have lost their lives in Israel. The US military said that it lost 13 of its service members and that over 200 are wounded.

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Israel continues to attack Iran One of Israel's attacks targeted a judiciary facility in southern Iran's Larestan, following which several civilians and judicial staff were killed and injured. Another attack targeted the country's natural gas facilities, which are associated with its offshore South Pars gas field.

Several other attacks took place in western Iran, including one that killed seven people and injured 56 in a densely populated part of Dorud city, and another that killed four people in a rural part of the Chegeni region, Tasnim News Agency added.