Middle East Conflict: Israeli PM Netanyahu urges global leaders to join the war with US against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) called on the global leaders to join hands with Israel and the US in their war against Iran, citing Tehran's recent attacks on Tel Aviv.

Calling it evidence of what he described as a growing global threat, Netanyahu, who was speaking at the site of a missile strike in Israel's Arad, said that the developments that have occurred in the last two days show how Tehran poses a danger not only to Israel but also to the wider international community.

Iran poses a threat to the world: Netanyahu In a video posted on X, Netanyahu said, “Iran has proven again in the last 48 hours that it is the enemy of civilization and a danger to the free world: targeting children, families, and the elderly with terror missiles, threatening Jerusalem’s holy sites, launching long-range missiles, and trying to blackmail the world through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Calling on the world leaders, he said, “I ask the leaders of the free world: what are you waiting for? Israel is fighting not only for itself, but for all of you.”

He went on to say that apart from targeting civilians and threatening Jerusalem's holy sites, Tehran is also stopping international maritime traffic routes and the energy route, and is trying to blackmail the whole world. His remarks were in reference to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) decision to shut the Strait of Hormuz, days after the US and Israel waged a war against Tehran and killed several of its top leaders, including the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The closure of the Strait, which is a narrow yet crucial waterway, is responsible for transporting roughly one-fifth of the world's oil, has rattled the global energy markets in the last few weeks.

Also Read | Iran claims it has shot down US F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island

Netanyahu welcomes Trump's appeal for actions against Iran Welcoming the appeal made by US President Donald Trump, calling for broader international action against Tehran, Netanyahu said that it is an essential action, not just for the US and Israel, but also to maintain global security.

Iran targets Israeli cities On Saturday, Iran targeted two Israeli cities, Arad and Dimona, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure with missiles. The attack left several injured. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that at least 80 people were injured in a missile attack in Arad, located in the south of Israel. It added that a total of 100 people, including children, have been injured after ballistic missiles targeted Arad and Dimona. The strikes also caused extensive damage to residential areas.

Media reports suggest that the attack was in retaliation for the strikes that were launched earlier on Saturday, targeting Tehran's Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran's previously unknown military capabilities in focus Netanyahu's appeal to the global leaders came days after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at a joint US-UK base in Diego Garcia, a remote island situated in the Indian Ocean. On Friday, hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use British bases to launch attacks on Iran, a move which was condemned by Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Islamic Republic launched two missiles, while one was intercepted by the US' SM-3, and another failed mid-air. While there were no reported casualties or damage, the incident continues to gain traction because it has revealed Tehran's previously unknown military capabilities.

Diego Garcia is 4,000 kilometers away from Tehran, and the Islamic Republic previously claimed that its missile range is 2,000 kilometers.