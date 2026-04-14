Middle East conflict: Italy PM Meloni suspends defence cooperation deal with Israel amid attacks on Lebanon

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday (local time) announced the decision to suspend the automatic renewal of a defence pact with Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Meloni's right-wing government has been one of Tel Aviv's strongest and closest allies in Europe; however, in recent weeks, Rome has criticised the attacks on Lebanon. Among those affected are members of the Italian troops who were serving there as per a United Nations (UN) mandate.

"In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel," Meloni was quoted as saying in Verona, northern Italy, by Italian news agencies.

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Citing a source, Reuters reported that Meloni decided on Monday, with her foreign and defence ministers, Antonio Tajani and Guido Crosetto, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Another added that one of the consequences of the suspension of the defence deal will be that Italy will no longer cooperate with Israel on military training.

Italy-Israel defence deal According to Le Monde, the defence cooperation deal between the two countries was approved by Israel back in 2006, which is reviewed every five years. The pact calls for cooperation across defense industries, education, and training of military personnel, research and development, and information technology, among others.

Italy-Israel tensions escalate Tensions between the two countries have escalated over the past week after the Italian government accused Israeli forces of firing warning shots at a convoy of Italian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Later, Rome summoned Tel Aviv's ambassador in protest over the incident that damaged at least one vehicle but caused no injuries.

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On Monday, Israel summoned Italy's ambassador following comments by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani that condemned "unacceptable attacks" on Lebanese civilians by Israeli forces.

Italy's Deputy PM visits Beirut, extends support Antonio Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, was in Lebanon's capital on Monday, where he held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi. In a post on X, Tajani wrote, "Lebanon is a brother country that we hold in our hearts. That is why today I came to Beirut to convey to President Aoun Italy's solidarity following the unacceptable attacks by Israel against the civilian population. We will strengthen our humanitarian commitment in Lebanon through the cooperation initiatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Meloni under pressure since Israel-Hamas attacks Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, large numbers of Italians have taken to the streets to protest against Israel, placing mounting pressure on Meloni’s right-wing government over its stance on the conflict, The Times of Israel reported.

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In September last year, Meloni said at the UN that Rome would back some European Union sanctions against Tel Aviv over the war in the Gaza Strip, adding that the latter's actions had breached a line "violating humanitarian norms, causing a slaughter of civilians.”

Separately, during the US-Israel war against Iran, which began in late February, Italy also declined to permit some US aircraft en route to the Middle East for combat operations to land at its Sigonella air base, according to a Defense Ministry source and reports in Italian media.