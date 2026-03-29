Middle East conflict: Pakistan hosts quadrilateral summit with Egypt, Saudi, Turkiye's leaders; here's what's on agenda

Pakistan on Sunday (local time) is hosting a quadrilateral summit with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye. The meeting comes days after Pakistan presented Islamabad as a possible venue for talks between the US and Iran to bring an end to the four-week-long war.

According to news agency PTI, the meeting is set to focus on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and efforts to negotiate peace in the region.

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Pak FM holds separate meetings with Egypt, Saudi, Turkiye's leaders Before meeting the foreign ministers for a quadrilateral summit on Sunday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), Dar discussed ongoing developments in West Asia along with bilateral ties. The leaders underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and collective efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

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Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye's FM reach Pakistan Egypt's Badr Abdelatty and Turkiye's Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday following an invitation from Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PTI reported, citing the Foreign Office (FO). Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Pakistan today to participate in the summit.

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During the visit, the foreign ministers are expected to hold consultations on regional developments and are likely to call on Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Foreign Office.

Earlier on Saturday, the FO, in a press statement, said that the visiting foreign ministers will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region."

Ishaq Dar speaks to Iranian FM, calls for de-escalation Additionally, in a post on X, the FO noted that Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and added that the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments.

Ishaq Dar has also emphasised the need for de-escalation in the region, adding that dialogue and diplomacy continue to be the only viable path for lasting peace.

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Iran allows 20 more ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz: Dar In a related update, Dar also announced that Tehran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Days after the US and Israel waged a war against Iran in late February, the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, responsible for nearly a fifth of the world's oil. The move has rattled global energy markets, forcing several countries to declare a national emergency. However, Tehran has consistently maintained that "non-hostile" ships can pass through the Strait, Reuters reported.

Taking to his X, Dar wrote, "I am pleased to share the great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily." He added, "This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region."

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Dar tagged US Vice President J D Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Araghchi and concluded it by saying that "dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward".

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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(With inputs from PTI)