Middle East conflict: PM Modi calls Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, says ‘India reiterates need for an early cessation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities"

Ali Khamenei was killed in a large-scale strike on Iran launched by Israel and the United States early Saturday, according to Iranian state television and the official Islamic Republic News Agency. The 86-year-old leader’s death was confirmed early Sunday.

Israel carried out a fresh round of airstrikes on Tehran on Sunday, prompting Iran to fire additional missile barrages in retaliation, Reuters reported.

The exchange of attacks between the United States, Israel and Iran sent shockwaves across key sectors — from shipping and aviation to oil — raising concerns about higher energy prices and disruptions to trade in the Gulf, a vital maritime corridor and global commercial hub, Reuters reported.

Earlier, on late Sunday night, Prime Minister Modi held a conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which he strongly denounced the attacks on the Gulf nation and reaffirmed that India stands firmly with the UAE in this challenging period.

Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE leader for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community residing there, and reiterated that New Delhi supports efforts toward de-escalation, as well as regional peace, security, and stability.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the development offered Iranians their “greatest chance” to “reclaim their country,” adding that the intense and precise bombing campaign would continue through the week or for as long as required.

Trump said the strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, curbing its missile programme, and neutralising threats to the United States and its allies.

In retaliation, Iran launched drones and missiles targeting Israel, US military bases in the Gulf region, and the international commercial hub of Dubai.

On Sunday, members of the Shia community staged protests in several parts of India, voicing anger and mourning over Khamenei’s killing.

(With inputs from agencies)